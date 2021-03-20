Nowell finished with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two steals, one board, one block and one assist in 22 minutes of a 113-101 loss to Phoenix on Friday.
Nowell returned to double-digit scoring, leading the T-Wolves' bench in the loss. He's filled in nicely for Minnesota since seeing his role expand over the last few games, giving his team another promising young option in the backcourt. He'll face the Thunder on Monday.
