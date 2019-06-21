Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Headed to Minnesota
Nowell has been drafted by the Timberwolves with the 43rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Nowell was named the 2018-19 Pac-12 Player of the Year. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals across 34.4 minutes. He figures to be a good shooter at the NBA level considering he shot 51-of-116 (44.0 percent) last season with Washington.
