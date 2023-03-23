Nowell amassed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in eight minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 victory over the Hawks.

Nowell played 20 minutes off the bench Monday in his return from a 10-game absence, but his playing time was much more limited during Wednesday's narrow win. This was just the second time this year that he's been held scoreless, but he's been an unreliable contributor for most of the season.