Nowell is questionable for Game 2 versus the Nuggets on Wednesday due to left knee tendinopathy.
Nowell continues to deal with a nagging knee injury but was able to suit up in Game 1. He is averaging 9.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 15.8 minutes across his last five appearances and logged 22 minutes in the playoff opener.
