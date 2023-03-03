Nowell (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Nowell has missed a pair of contests with tendonitis in his left knee and is at risk of missing a third. Austin Rivers and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have benefitted from Nowell's absence and would stand to do so again Friday if he ultimately sits.
