Nowell (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings.
Nowell has missed three straight games with tendonitis in his left knee but will have a chance of returning to the hardwood for Minnesota's closing leg of a back-to-back set Saturday. If that were to be the case, Austin Rivers, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jordan McLaughlin could all be candidates for reduced workloads.
