Nowell racked up 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 142-127 loss to the Wizards.

Nowell reached the 20-minute threshold for the second game in a row and reached the 15-point mark for the second straight contest, and he also tied a season-high mark in scoring while looking extremely efficient. Nowell has scored in double digits in all but one of the games he's played at least 20 minutes off the bench, and he could be in line to produce another solid outing Wednesday against the Grizzlies if he ends up moving to the starting unit as Karl-Anthony Towns was diagnosed with a calf strain Monday night.