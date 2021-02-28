Nowell played 26 minutes and recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal during Saturday's 128-112 loss to the Wizards.

With Malik Beasley serving the first game of his 12-game suspension, Nowell saw a season-high 26 minutes and matched his season high in rebounds and set a new season high in assists. He should continue being one of the primary beneficiaries of Beasley's absence. When seeing at least 20 minutes this season, he has averaged 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.