Nowell is in the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Nowell will replace Austin Rivers in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game. Nowell is averaging 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 17.3 minutes across 21 games this season.
