Nowell closed with 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 134-122 win over the Spurs.

Nowell led the reserves in scoring and rebounding in this one as he tallied his first 20-point game of the young season. Though he should continue to come off the bench moving forward, the Washington product has put up 13 or more points in each of his first five games of the 2022-23 campaign.