Nowell (knee) is unlikely to play in Friday's game versus the Lakers, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Nowell seems set to miss his third straight game due to left knee tendinitis. If he is ultimately ruled out, his next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Sacramento.
