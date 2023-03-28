Nowell (left knee tendinopathy) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Nowell played excellent in his last outing, scoring 14 points in 16 minutes against the Kings on Monday. However, the Wolves are expected to be back to full strength on Wednesday. If Nowell does play, it will likely be in limited fashion.
