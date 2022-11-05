Nowell produced 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes during Friday's 115-102 loss to the Bucks.

Nowell played at least 20 minutes in five of his first six games of the season, but he has reached that mark just once across his last three contests. The fact that he has a bench role would limit his upside, but Nowell has scored in double digits in all but two games during the current campaign. He's averaging a career-high 12.4 points per game so far.