Nowell logged two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt) across 10 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 loss to the Spurs.

Nowell barely saw the floor in the loss, managing just 10 minutes. The return of Kyle Anderson may have had something to do with the decline, making this a situation to monitor. Given his impressive form thus far, he is probably a player to hold onto where possible, at least until we get some clarity on just how much time he will be spending on the floor moving forward.