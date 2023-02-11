Nowell isn't in the starting five for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Nowell will be replaced by Mike Conley in the starting lineup Friday. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes across his 56 games coming off the bench this season.