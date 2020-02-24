Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Moves past illness
Nowell (illness) played 16 minutes in Sunday's 128-116 loss to the Nuggets, finishing with six points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound.
After siting out Friday versus Boston because of the illness, Nowell was cleared in advance of Sunday's contest and gained entry into coach Ryan Saunders' rotation with point guard D'Angelo Russell (rest) sitting out. Russell is scheduled to play Monday in Dallas, making Nowell a prime candidate to drop back out of the rotation.
