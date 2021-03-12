Nowell posted 28 points (11-13 FG, 6-7 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 135-105 win over the Pelicans.

Thursday marked Nowell's best performance of his career. He set career highs in points, assists, rebounds and made threes. With Malik Beasley (suspension) still sidelined, Nowell should continue having an expanded role in the Timberwolves' offense. Over the past six games, the second-year guard has averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.2 minutes.