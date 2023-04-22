Nowell is officially questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Nuggets due to left knee tendinopathy.
Nowell has played through the injury in each of the last three games and has averaged 4.7 points and 1.0 assists during 16.7 minutes of action. Barring any setbacks, he should be expected to play through the injury once again Sunday.
