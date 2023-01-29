Nowell logged four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 18 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 victory over the Kings.

Nowell was limited off the bench once again Saturday, scoring fewer than 10 points for the sixth time in his past seven games. After an encouraging start to the season, Nowell has been unable to carve out a significant role for himself, basically providing nothing more than an occasional scoring punch off the bench. While he will pop from time to time, he in not consistent enough to warrant any real attention outside of deeper formats.