Nowell (knee) is not on the final injury report for Friday's Play-In Game against the Thunder.
Nowell played 13 minutes against the Lakers on Tuesday, but this time around, Minnesota will be getting Rudy Gobert back from his one-game suspension. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is moving into the starting lineup, so it remains to be seen what type of role Nowell will play.
