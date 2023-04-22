Nowell (knee) is not on the final injury report for Game 3 against the Nuggets on Friday.
For the third straight game, Nowell will play through a questionable tag. If the first two games of the series are any indication, look for Nowell to see minutes in the teens.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Status in question Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Suiting up for Game 2•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Iffy against Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Available for Game 1•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Not on injury report•