Nowell (lower leg) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Nowell was battling a bruised tibia, but it looks like he'll be back in the mix Sunday after missing the previous three contests. Prior to the injury, Nowell had averaged 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 threes in 13 post-All-Star-break appearances, though D'Angelo Russell did not play in those games.