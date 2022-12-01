Nowell isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Contrary to the previous note, stating that Nowell would be starting, Wendell Moore will replace Austin Rivers in Wednesday's starting five. Nowell will come off the bench, as he has in all 21 of his appearances this season.
