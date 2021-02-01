Nowell tallied 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one assist and one steal across 19 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 109-104 win over the Cavaliers.

Jarrett Culver's (ankle) absence for the last three games appears to have opened room in the rotation for Nowell. The second-year guard has popped for double figures in scoring in each of those three contests, though he's shot a meager 41.4 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from distance over that stretch. Culver is expected to miss several more games with the ankle sprain, so Nowell should continue to hold down a spot on the second unit in the short term.