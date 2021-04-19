Nowell (lower leg) has officially been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Nowell was doubtful coming in, so it's no surprise that he'll miss a second straight game with a bruised lower leg. Consider Nowell day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game at Sacramento.
