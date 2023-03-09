Nowell (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Nets.
Nowell hasn't appeared in any of the last five games and will make it a sixth consecutive absence Friday due to a lingering knee concern. His next opportunity to return arrives Monday in Atlanta, though there is no indication of when he's expected back.
