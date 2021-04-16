Nowell (lower leg) is out Friday against the Heat, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Nowell will sit out Friday's game with a lower leg bruise. He had seen just 27 minutes over the past two games, so his absence won't dramatically affect the Wolves' rotation. Still, Jarrett Culver could see more minutes as a result of Nowell's absence.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Questionable for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Scoreless in 10 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Not on injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Remains out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Doubtful to play Friday•