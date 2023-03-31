Nowell (knee) is listed as inactive for Friday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Nowell has been plagued with left knee tendinopathy and will now miss his third game out of the previous six as a result. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday against Portland.
