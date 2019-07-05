Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out Friday
Nowell is out for Friday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Cavaliers due to a right quad contusion.
There's no indication the injury is serious, but there's no reason to risk Nowell's health considering it's an exhibition. His next chance to play arrives Sunday against the Hawks.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.