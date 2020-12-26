Nowell (calf) is out Saturday against the Jazz.
A strained left calf will keep Nowell out for a second straight game. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out with strained calf•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Shines off the bench in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Moves past illness•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Clear of injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out with illness•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Assigned to G League•