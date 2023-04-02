Nowell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Portland.
This will be the third straight game on the sidelines for Nowell, and his limited minutes will be divvied up between Jordan McLaughlin and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Nowell's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Nets.
