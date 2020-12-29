Nowell (calf) is out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Nowell will remain sidelined with a left calf strain. His next chance to take the floor looms New Year's Day against the Wizards.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Remains sidelined Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out with strained calf•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Shines off the bench in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Moves past illness•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Clear of injury report•