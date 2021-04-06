Nowell (lower leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Indiana.
The 21-year-old is dealing with a bruised right tibia and will be unavailable for the second straight game. Nowell's next opportunity to take the court will be Friday at Boston.
