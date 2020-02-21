Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out with illness
Nowell was ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics due to an illness.
Nowell won't be available for the first game out of the All-Star break due to the ailment. Th 20-year-old has appeared in only two NBA games since Jan. 5, so his absence is unlikely to impact Minnesota's rotation.
