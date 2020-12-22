Nowell is dealing with a strained left calf and will not play in Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports.
Nowell had some nice moments during the preseason, but he'll be unavailable for Wednesday's contest and could end up missing a few games to begin the season. The Timberwolves are off Thursday and Friday before a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back.
