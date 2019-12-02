Nowell has started both games since returning the 26th, appearing in 34 and 37 minute showings.

Across that span, Nowell has averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds across that span. Nowell has performed admirably in his time with the Iowa squad, earning a 14-minute outing in a professional loss to Phoenix, recording his first professional points of the season.