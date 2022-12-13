Nowell finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 133-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Nowell scored in double-digits for the first time in almost a week, turning things around after a tough couple of games. His role has increased since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a calf injury, allowing Nowell to increase his offensive productivity. He sits just inside the top 150 over the past two weeks, meaning he is at least on the radar in competitive formats, especially for anyone seeking a short-term points boost.