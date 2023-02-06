Nowell totaled 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 128-98 victory over Denver.

Nowell recorded his best scoring total in three weeks while enjoying an expanded role during the blowout. He played the entire fourth quarter while Anthony Edwards sat for the final stanza, posting six points, two rebounds and and an assist in the final 12 minutes.