Nowell tallied 26 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 36 minutes Tuesday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 142-128 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Though he's signed to an NBA deal, Nowell has made only two appearances with the Timberwolves during his first professional season. As a result, the 20-year-old should make regular trips to Iowa throughout the season in order to pick up some much-needed playing time. He'll likely handle a featured role for Iowa whenever he suits up in the G League.