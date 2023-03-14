Nowell (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Boston.
Nowell is in danger of missing his eighth straight game Wednesday due to a left knee injury. Nickeil Alexander-Walker should continue to see extended minutes if Nowell is ruled out.
