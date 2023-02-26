Nowell is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors due to left knee tendinopathy.
Nowell has yet to miss a game this season. While his performances are inconsistent, the Timberwolves may miss his upside as a microwave scorer were he to miss Sunday's game. If that's the case, more minutes could be in store for Austin Rivers.
