Nowell is questionable for Game 1 against the Nuggets on Sunday due to left knee tendinopathy.
Nowell played 13 minutes and was not listed in the injury report for Friday's game against the Thunder, so this injury might not be overly serious. Even if he's available, Nowell should come off the bench. He started in just two of his 65 appearances during the regular season.
