Nowell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Nowell continues to battle left knee soreness and is in danger of missing a fifth straight game. Austin Rivers (illness) is also questionable, so if both backup guards are ruled out, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jordan McLaughlin would be candidates for increased roles behind Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards.
