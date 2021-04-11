Nowell (lower leg) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bulls.
Nowell continues to recover from a right tibia contusion. He's missed three games in a row. If he's back Sunday, he could see limited minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Remains out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Doubtful to play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Won't suit up Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Dealing with bruised tibia•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Effective in limited minutes•