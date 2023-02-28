Nowell (knee) is questionable to play Tuesday against the Clippers.
Nowell missed Sunday's game with the knee issue, which allowed Nickeil Alexander-Walker to get into the rotation, and it'll be more of the same if he's out again on Tuesday night. However, as long as Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are healthy, it'll be tough for the reserve wings in Minnesota to make much of an impact in fantasy hoops.
