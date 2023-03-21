Nowell (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Nowell looked good over 20 minutes in his return from nearly a month-long absence Monday, but it looks like he could be hit with a maintenance day Wednesday. He'll presumably test himself at shootaround, but with Anthony Edwards (ankle) and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) potentially set to return for Wednesday's game, Nowell's minutes and shot attempts figure to start dwindling.
