Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Reaches deal with Minnesota
Nowell agreed Tuesday with the Timberwolves on a contract that includes around $1.4 million guaranteed in 2019-20 followed by three years of team options, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.
The reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year slipped into the second round in the draft in June before the Timberwolves nabbed him with the 43rd overall pick. The Wolves weren't able to get a glimpse of Nowell in the Las Vegas Summer League while he dealt with a minor quadriceps injury, but the team's decision to sign him implies there's no concern about his availability for training camp. The 20-year-old isn't expected to capture a rotation role as a rookie and could move back and forth between the NBA and the G League on a regular basis.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...