Nowell agreed Tuesday with the Timberwolves on a contract that includes around $1.4 million guaranteed in 2019-20 followed by three years of team options, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

The reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year slipped into the second round in the draft in June before the Timberwolves nabbed him with the 43rd overall pick. The Wolves weren't able to get a glimpse of Nowell in the Las Vegas Summer League while he dealt with a minor quadriceps injury, but the team's decision to sign him implies there's no concern about his availability for training camp. The 20-year-old isn't expected to capture a rotation role as a rookie and could move back and forth between the NBA and the G League on a regular basis.