Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Recalled by Timberwolves
Nowell was recalled by the Timberwolves on Monday, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Nowell will return to his parent club after a week-long stint in the G League. He's seen limited action at the NBA level this year and is averaging just 7.5 minutes across two games in Minnesota.
