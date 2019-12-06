Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Recalled from G League
Nowell was recalled from the Iowa Wolves and will rejoin the Timberwolves on Friday.
In 10 games for the Iowa Wolves this season, Nowell is averaging a team-high 19.6 points on 50.4%, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Additionally, while the guard has already made his NBA debut, appearing in two games in November and totaling three points, three assists and one rebound over 15 minutes of play, he will look to transfer his impressive play from the G League to the NBA so he can secure a more permanent spot on Minnesota's roster.
