Play

Nowell was recalled from Iowa ahead of Saturday's game against Phoenix.

Nowell's appeared in one game for Minnesota so far this year, failing to record a stat in one minute of play. Shabazz Napier (hamstring) is unlikely to play, which could open up a limited role off the bench for the rookie, who was drafted with the 43rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

More News
Our Latest Stories